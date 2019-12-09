Election 2019: Government adviser 'punched' as health secretary visits Leeds General Hospital

A government special adviser has been hit in the face during an altercation at Leeds General Hospital, during a visit by health secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock had been dispatched to the hospital after pictures emerged of a four-year old boy with suspected pneumonia sleeping on the hospital floor with coats for cover.

However, Labour activists then turned up at the hospital in order to protest the Conservatives who are blamed for cutting resources to the NHS as a result of austerity.

Multiple journalists have reported the incident, which appears to have occurred after the two groups met.

So Matt Hancock was despatched to Leeds General (sorry not just Leeds Hospital), to try to sort out mess, hearing Labour activists scrambled to go + protest, and it turned nasty when they arrived – one of them punched Hancock's adviser — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) December 9, 2019

Today is getting nasty. Matt Hancock’s special adviser has been allegedly punched by a flash mob of Labour supporting activists outside Leeds hospital. The Health Secretary had been dispatched there to deal with the fall out over 4 year-old Jack Willment-Barr. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) December 9, 2019

Labour activists who turned up at Leeds infirmary all told us they were here after hearing Hancock visiting. They say wasn’t centrally organised — Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) December 9, 2019

Hancock’s intervention comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was criticised for his tone-deaf response to the picture of Jack Williment-Barr.

Johnson has repeatedly dodged the matter, instead offering a general apologie to anyone who has had a bad experience in A&E. He has also pledged to invest more in the NHS, and framed it as an issue relating to the Brexit delay.

Johnson even took a journalist’s phone away during an interview, rather than look at the picture.

Tried to show @BorisJohnson the picture of Jack Williment-Barr. The 4-year-old with suspected pneumonia forced to lie on a pile of coats on the floor of a Leeds hospital.



The PM grabbed my phone and put it in his pocket: @itvcalendar | #GE19 pic.twitter.com/hv9mk4xrNJ — Joe Pike (@joepike) December 9, 2019

