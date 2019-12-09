Election 2019: Boris Johnson raises red flag over Heathrow and HS2

Boris Johnson appeared to raise a red flag over major infrastructure projects including the expansion of Heathrow and HS2.

The Prime Minister, who broke off from campaigning in the north of England to speak to LBC radio, said that while he wasn’t “temperamentally hostile” to big infrastructure projects, he had concerns about whether it was right to proceed with either of them.

Johnson, who famously said he would lie down in front of bulldozers to prevent a third runway being built at Heathrow, told Nick Ferrari he “would have to find some technical way to honour that promise”.

Johnson was foreign secretary at the time an independent review backed Heathrow over Gatwick or other alternatives and failed to resign, although he was conspicuously absent from a Commons vote on the matter.

This morning he said there was still “some substantial doubt as to how promoters would honour pledges on air quality”.

Asked about HS2, Johnson also appeared to signal reluctance to press ahead with the high speed rail link between London and Birmingham.

He put the budget for the project at £100bn – far above current estimates.

Challenged on this disparity, Johnson said: “I think it will probably come in somewhat north of £100bn. You’re right it’s currently budgeted at £88bn – that is an awful lot of money.”

As a result it was “sensible” to ask how the money was being spent, he added.

The Prime Minister also apologised after a four-year-old boy with suspected pneumonia was forced to spend the night sleeping on the floor of an A&E department, because of a lack of beds.

He added: “Of course we must address issues in A&E” – but insisted this could only happen after Brexit had been resolved.

