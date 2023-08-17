Eilish McColgan OUT of the World Athletics Championships in Team GB blow

Distance runner Eilish McColgan is out of the World Athletics Championships, it was confirmed today. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Distance runner Eilish McColgan is out of the World Athletics Championships, it was confirmed today.

The news is a huge blow to one of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s biggest medal prospects.

McColgan was set to take part with Jessica Warner-Judd in the 10,000 next week in Budapest having not been selected by British Athletics for the 5,000m.

In a social media statement, British Athletics said: “Eilish McColgan has withdrawn from the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

“Wishing Eilish all the best – you’ll be back stronger!”

The Scot has two silver and one bronze medal to her name from the 2018 and 2022 European Championships across the 5,000m and 10,000m while also having 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver from last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The championships get underway this weekend with a number of Brits in contention for medals.

Dina Asher-Smith will fancy her chances in the 100m, 200, or 4x100m relay while Daryll Neita will look to be in the mix too.

Laura Muir goes in the 1,500m in what could be her last World Championships while Keely Hodgkinson will look to build on her impressive 800m career.