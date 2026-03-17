EIG’s MidOcean Energy Announces Initial Equity Raise of $1.2 billion Versus $1.0 billion Cover

MidOcean Energy (“MidOcean” or the “Company”), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company formed and managed by EIG, today announced an equity capital raise of more than $1.2 billion.

This equity raise includes:

a $500 million commitment from Idemitsu Kosan, a highly respected global energy company with a long-standing presence across the energy value chain; and

additional commitments of $790 million from both new and existing investors.

This represents a significant milestone in MidOcean’s capital formation program and reflects continued interest from both new and existing investors in the Company’s strategy to seek to build a diversified, resilient, long-life global LNG platform.

There is significant further momentum from additional investors currently in documentation. MidOcean will continue to raise capital, with a cumulative target of up to $2 billion from new investors. The Company has received substantial interest from investors seeking long-term exposure to the LNG sector, supported by strong demand fundamentals, constrained supply growth and LNG’s role in supporting energy security and the energy transition. Recent events only reinforce the strength of the MidOcean investment thesis.

De la Rey Venter, CEO of MidOcean, said: “We are delighted to welcome Idemitsu Kosan as a strategic investor in MidOcean. The success of this equity raise is a strong validation of MidOcean’s strategy, asset base and transaction pipeline. The level of participation from both new investors and our existing shareholder base signals confidence in our strategy and our company. We look forward to welcoming more investors into the company as we progress toward final close.”

Important Notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities. Any offering will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor in the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.4 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2025. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 43-year history, EIG has committed over $53.4 billion to the energy sector through 425 projects or companies in 44 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul.

About MidOcean Energy

MidOcean Energy, an LNG company formed and managed by EIG, seeks to build a diversified, resilient, cost- and carbon-competitive global LNG portfolio. It reflects EIG’s belief in LNG as a critical element of a lower carbon, competitive and more secure global energy system. MidOcean Energy has diverse LNG interests, including in LNG Canada, Gorgon LNG, Pluto LNG, QCLNG and Peru LNG. The company is headed by De la Rey Venter, a 27-year industry veteran who has held a variety of senior executive roles, including Global Head of LNG for Shell Plc.

For additional information, please visit MidOcean Energy’s website at www.midoceanenergy.com or EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316707665/en/

Contact

EIG/MidOcean Contact Information

FGS Global

Kelly Kimberly / Brandon Messina

+1 212-687-8080

EIG@fgsglobal.com