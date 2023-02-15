Eighth British national dies in Ukraine as Nato leaders meet to discuss giving Kyiv more fighter jets

BAKHMUT, UKRAINE – FEBRUARY 14: Ukrainian soldiers scan an apartment block after hearing a shot fired while on patrol on February 14, 2023 in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Ukrainian forces have been holding the city as Russian Wagner paramilitary forces press a winter offensive, at great cost to both sides. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

A man has become the eighth British national to die in Ukraine since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The identity of the individual, who the BBC reported was a man, is not yet known but the Foreign Office said their family has been informed.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine, and are in contact with the local authorities”.

The UK Government continues to advise against all travel to Ukraine, amid the ongoing invasion.

Since the war began in February last year, numerous individuals have travelled from the UK – with some taking part in fighting against Russian forces while others engage in volunteering and aid work.

The man is believed to be the eighth British national to have died in Ukraine since the war began.

In January, British nationals Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry were killed in eastern Ukraine while attempting a “humanitarian evacuation”.

Simon Lingard was killed in Ukraine last November, while in June ex-British soldier Jordan Gatley was shot dead in the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Scott Sibley, from Lincolnshire, died in southern Ukraine in April after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment.

Craig Mackintosh, from Norfolk, was killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine in August.

Paul Urey, a British aid worker, died last July while being detained by Russian-backed separatists.

The latest death comes after British military chiefs declared Vladimir Putin’s troops have been commanded to advance in “most sectors” but are struggling to achieve a major breakthrough on the Ukrainian front line.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday that the Russians have “not massed sufficient offensive combat power” on any one axis to “achieve a decisive effect”.

Nato meets

Ukraine will be top of the agenda as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace joins his counterparts for a Nato meeting in Brussels.

The second day of the gathering of Nato defence ministers comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toured London, Paris and Brussels as part of efforts to convince allies to arm Kyiv with fighter planes.

The request, which comes as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches, is the latest plea from Mr Zelensky to Western allies.

The UK is set to become the first nation to start training Ukrainian pilots on Nato-standard aircraft, but the Government has indicated that any possibility of Britain lending jets to Kyiv is a long-term prospect.

Ben Wallace was asked when the UK will be sending fighter jets to Ukraine.

Speaking to Kay Burley on Sky News, the Defence Secretary said: “At the moment I’ve been quite clear with that. First and foremost what we’re focusing on is delivering for Ukraine, the effects that they need, which is either the ability to strike in the deep, that’s the longer range, and that’s why things like the M270, or the HIMARS are in.

“And indeed the use of UAVs that can drop munitions.”

He added: “In the long term, what we’ve got to do is help Ukraine’s resilience, potentially post conflict to make sure that they can defend themselves in their skies. And that’s why training people to fly fighter jets is an important step in that direction.”

Pressed on the amounts of ammunition the UK is providing Ukraine with, he said: “I think we’re giving them lots of ammunition and we continue to do so. If you look at the amount the international community have donated, we’re talking tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition.”

Press Association reporters