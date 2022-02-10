Edwardstone to take home Kingmaker crown in Warwick feature￼

Robbie Power rides Dinny Lacey

THERE is some good racing up at Warwick as well on Saturday with the feature being the Virgin Bet Kingmaker Novices’ Chase (2.05pm).

The Grade Two contest sees a rematch between EDWARDSTONE and Third Time Lucki after the pair met earlier in the season in the Henry VIII at Sandown where the former was a dominant 16-length victor.

Third Time Lucki is back for more and he’ll appreciate the slightly better ground on offer here, though it’s hard to get away from Edwardstone and he’s fancied to confirm that Sandown form.

Alan King’s charge is priced at 10/11 with Star Sports and given how impressive he’s been over fences so far, I actually thought he’d be a bit shorter.

He hasn’t been since dotting up in the Wayward Lad at Kempton over Christmas and with freshness on his side compared to his market rival, he can cement his claims as the leading British novice in the two-mile division.

The best betting race on the card looks to be the Virgin Bet Warwick Castle Handicap Chase (3.15pm) which, as the market suggests, is wide open.

Plenty of these have interesting profiles, but perhaps none more so than the Irish raider DINNY LACEY.

He bounced back to form when a good third at Limerick last time in first time blinkers and in fact, he was unlucky to not get a bit closer to the winner.

He has been campaigned largely on soft ground, but both his breeding and form suggest better ground is what he wants.

The fact he’s coming over is eye-catching in itself, and at 10/1 he represents a bit of value against those at the top of the market.

POINTERS SATURDAY

Edwardstone 2.05pm Warwick

Dinny Lacey e/w 3.15pm Warwick