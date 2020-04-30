The European Central Bank has slashed interest rates on its package of super-cheap loans for banks and launched a new package of “pandemic” loans in its latest bid to shore up the Eurozone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The central bank stopped short of cutting interest rates further into negative territory or increasing its huge bond-buying programme, however.

The decision came just hours after data showed that the Eurozone economy shrank at the fastest rate in its history in the first quarter of the year.

GDP plunged 3.8 per cent in the first three months of the year compared to the previous quarter. Analysts say worse is to come in the second quarter.

The ECB said it will ease the conditions on its “targeted longer-term refinancing operations”, known as TLTROs, so the interest rate is in effect minus one per cent. It stood at minus 0.75 per cent before the meeting.

TLTROs are long-term loans to banks which are aimed at preserving favourable borrowing conditions for banks and stimulating bank lending to the real economy.

The negative interest rate means banks are in effect paid to borrow money. The amount that banks can borrow is linked to their loans to non-financial corporations and households.

The ECB also said it will launch “pandemic emergency longer-term refinancing operations”, or PELTROs. These will be seven lending schemes aimed at easing conditions in lending markets by pumping money into the system.

The bank’s main deposit rate was left on hold at minus 0.5 per cent, while the governors also kept the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) bond-buying scheme at €750bn.

In a statement, the ECB said: “The governing council is fully prepared to increase the size of the PEPP and adjust its composition, by as much as necessary and for as long as needed.”

“In any case, it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner, in line with its commitment to symmetry.”