ECB leaves interest rates unchanged and holds fire on fresh stimulus

The European Central Bank (ECB) left interest rates on hold at their record low level, but hinted at further support in December as the eurozone economy grapples with a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The central bank said it would “recalibrate its instruments” in response to the fresh wave of Covid-19 infections, but otherwise left its hallmark coronavirus bond-buying programme unchanged.

“The governing council will recalibrate its instruments, as appropriate, to respond to the unfolding situation and to ensure that financing conditions remain favorable to support the economic recovery and counteract the negative impact of the pandemic on the projected inflation path,” the ECB said in a statement.

The ECB had been widely expected to leave rates unchanged and resist calls to introduce further stimulus, and instead pave the way to take further action at its next meeting.

The ECB’s main deposit rate will stay at -0.5 per cent – meaning lenders will be charged to deposit funds with the central bank.

Having already extended its copious stimulus measures until next June, the ECB is buying up record amounts of debt, giving policymakers time to determine their next move and maintain pressure on governments to use their budget levers to help the economy.

But with new restrictions being introduced across the continent to curb the spread of the virus, fears are mounting that the eurozone could slip back into recession as large parts of its services sector are shut down again.

“Markets will now expect ‘something’ in December but the cupboard is running bare of policies that might actually have a strong impact,” said Melissa Davies, chief economist at Redburn.

“The ECB can cut rates and add to QE but we think something more dramatic is needed as the lack of eurozone fiscal union ties the central bank’s hands,” she added.

“Something radical is required…to stimulate confidence, spending and investment, and to potentially help manage the stubbornly strong euro.”