Ebay nears deal to sell Stubhub to Viagogo for $4bn

Ebay is reportedly close to selling ticket site Stubhub to Viagogo for around $4bn.

A deal could be announced as soon as today, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The auction site bought Stubhub for $310m in 2007, but in March this year launched a strategic review of its assets following pressure from activist investors Elliott Management and Starboard Value.

The strategic review focused on offloading the Stubhub business as well as Ebay Classifieds Group after Elliott said the company could more than double its market value if it restructured the business.

Meanwhile, Switzerland-based ticket reselling site Viagogo has faced accusations that touts are using its platform to sell second-hand tickets at massively inflated prices.

In July Google suspended the company from advertising on its exchange after receiving complaints from the Football Association, trade body UK Music and MPs.

The Competition and Markets Authority dropped legal action against Viagogo in September after the ticket reseller addressed its concerns about how information was presented to customers.

The complaint centred around the platform’s use of so-called hover text to display information such as ticket prices and refund deadlines.

The regulator also accused Viagogo of using misleading information, including stating that there were more tickets left on sale than were actually available.

