Eat Out to Help Out – the best restaurants taking part in the government hospitality scheme

There was a time when dropping most of your disposable income on avocado on toast made you an idiot who will never be able to afford a house. Now it makes you a hero who will save the economy.

It’s so vital that you start eating at restaurants again that, as of Monday, the government is offering to pay 50 per cent of your food and (non boozy) drinks bill, up to a maximum of £10 per diner, every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the whole of August.

The offer applies to restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, work canteens, and food halls, with the money being reimbursed to businesses by The Man himself.

The hospitality industry, facing an existential crisis the likes of which we haven’t seen since WWII, has jumped at the chance to take part, with hundreds of businesses across London offering huge discounts, many eclipsing the money that can be clawed back from Rishi Sunak’s pocket. Here are a few of our favourites from the City A.M. heartlands.

Read more: Jason Atherton on staying sane during lockdown

Square Mile

M Threadneedle – Purveyor of some of the finest steaks in town, as well as boasting a members’ area and a wine list to rival the best in London, M is the perfect place to enjoy the scheme.

Sushi Samba – Big and bold, this sushi restaurant in the sky, complete with a terrace near the top of the Heron Tower, is a great place to eat some nigiri on Rishi.

1 Lombard Street – With City A.M. columnist Mark Hix now taking the reins as food and beverage director, this City stalwart can only go from strength to strength.

Duck & Waffle – Another one up the Heron Tower, this vast space has views to die for and the option of eating its signature dish… duck and waffle.

The Ned – You could fill an entire article just listing all of the restaurants in The Ned. It’s part of the scheme, book in to enjoy cuisine from around the world.

Gaucho City – Yet another for those lovers of red meat, the Argentinian steak house is a great, relaxed place to enjoy some seriously good grilled cow.

Mber – Exquisite Pan-Asian dining and cocktails hidden in the heart of London, a stone’s throw from Monument.

Burger & Lobster – Does what it says on the tin, and does it very well. All of your burger and/or lobster needs will be met here.

Read more: 1 Lombard Street hires Mark Hix as director of food and drink

Canary Wharf

Iberica Canary Wharf – Authentic Spanish Tapas Restaurant and Bar with outstanding Spanish cuisine, guided by Michelin-starred chef Nacho Manzano

Mthr – Fresh seasonal food, cocktails and striking views of the London skyline, from the 20th floor of The Collective Canary Wharf.

Roka Canary Wharf – Just as good as the rest, Roka is a titan of the dining world for a reason

Farmer J – Seasonal, mindfully sourced food that’s bursting with flavour and always cooked from scratch on-site, this canteen-style restaurant is a lunchtime favourite.

Shoreditch

Smokestak – Smokestak is offering barbecue aficionados a starter, signature meat dish, side and gelato for a frankly ludicrous £10 per person.

The Vurger Co – a vegan fast food restaurant serving indulgent vegan burgers, fries, mac ‘n’ cheese and shakes.

Dirty Bones – NYC-inspired comfort food and cocktails, serving lunch, dinner and boozy weekend brunch.

Boundary London – Eat on the roof at Boundary London, an excellent, sprawling complex housed within a converted Victorian warehouse.

Rudie’s Jerk Shack – A hip Jamaican joint serving real jerk and small plates with a fiery kick.

Rochelle Canteen – A chefs’ favourite restaurant and foodie destination, Melanie Arnold and Margot Henderson’s Rochelle is a must-visit.

Brat – A meat-heavy Spanish restaurant with a strong Basque influence, this is another foodies’ favourite.

Read more: How to get haute cuisine in your living room

Belgravia

Peggy Porschen – Elizabeth Street’s most Instagrammable café, serving cake and coffee alfresco on the terrace.

Hunan – The atypical Chinese restaurant on Pimlico Road. Serving up small tapas-size portions of food with an emphasis on sharing many dishes.

The Fine Cheese Company – Located on Motcomb Street, a dining experience that offers a selection of over 100 artisan European cheeses and charcuterie.

Daylesford – The café on Pimlico Road serving organic and sustainably sourced food from the Daylesford Farm in Gloucestershire.

Dominique Ansel Bakery – The home of the famous Cronut is now taking walk-ins for guests in their beautiful garden terrace located on Elizabeth Street. They are carrying on this campaign till the end of September.

Olivo, Oliveto, Olivocarne, Olivomare – The restaurants throughout Belgravia specialising in Italian and Sardinian cuisine.

The Thomas Cubitt – The traditional English pub, positioned on the picturesque Elizabeth Street.

The Alfred Tennyson – The relaxed ground floor pub, with a graceful and airy dining room on Motcomb Street.

The Orange – A beautifully restored British pub on Pimlico Road.

Tom Tom – The coffee house on Ebury Street serving drinks made freshly from Allpress roast beans.

Mayfair

Roka – The award winning Japanese restaurant serving contemporary Japanese robatayaki cuisine and sushi on North Audley Street.

Jamavar – Indian street food gets an upscale makeover at this glossy venue on Mount Street, with botanical-themed cocktails.

Finos & Delfinos – Offering guests traditional Italian dishes using the freshest and finest ingredients for the past 65 years, located on Mount Street.

Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill – Situated in the Marriott Hotel on Grosvenor Square, the stylish informal restaurant takes inspiration from the iconic American grills.

Scott’s – Located in Mount Street, the restaurant offers terrace dining and serves the finest traditional fish and shellfish dishes.

34 Mayfair – British game and world meats cooked on an imported Argentinian grill, located on South Audley Street.

Spaghetti House – Offering a taste of Italy with fresh and simple dishes on Duke Street.