Easyjet opens new Birmingham Airport base, supporting over 1,000 jobs

Easyjet is opening a new base at Birmingham airport, supporting well over 1,000 new jobs and boosting the local economy.

Easyjet has opened a new base at Birmingham airport, creating 140 direct jobs and supporting around 1,200 in total.

It is the low-cost carrier’s first new base at a UK airport in over a decade and takes its tally in the country to nine. Opening the operations at Birmingham will pave the way for the launch of 16 new routes this summer and enable around 50 per cent more flights each week.

UK flights, most of which depart from Gatwick, now make up around 56 per cent of Easyjet’s operations and it is forecasting a 10 per cent increase in seat sales in and out of the Britain this year, to more than 57m.

Shares in the carrier rose nearly two per cent by mid-afternoon.

The news follows a strong year for the aviation industry. In 2023, the sector benefitted from resurgent demand as travellers flocked to book holidays following years of Covid-era restrictions.

Easyjet reported a string of stellar results for 2023, highlights of which included the reinstatement of its dividend and a major order for 157 new Airbus aircraft in October. Soaring demand also took the airline’s profits to record levels last summer, at well over £600m.

Johan Lundgren, Easyjet’s chief executive, said: “We are excited to open our newest UK base at Birmingham today, providing more choice, competition and connectivity as well as supporting over 1200 jobs for the region.

“This base is enabling us to unlock the opportunity of the strong demand which exists for both leisure and business travel, as well as further grow our share of the package holiday market.

“We see much untapped potential at the airport providing the opportunity to grow further in

future years.”

Birmingham operates direct connections to a number of European city airports, including Amsterdam, Geneva, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Berlin Brandenburg.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Easyjet’s decision to set up this new base at BHX will be warmly welcomed by thousands of holidaymakers across the West Midlands and beyond.

“The increase in destinations is not only great news for those heading off to the sun this summer but also for our business community, helping them forge new overseas trade links.

“Easyjet’s decision is also a vote of confidence in Birmingham Airport and the people working in our aviation industry. The new base will support hundreds of jobs and help the airport to grow and thrive in the years ahead.”