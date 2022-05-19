Easyjet makes comeback from pandemic lows as airline expects to sell 97 per cent of all seats next quarter

Budget airline easyJet said this morning that it hopes to carry nearly as many passengers in the last few months of this year as it did in 2019, marking a comeback from the lows of the pandemic.

The business said that it is planning to sell 97% of the seats during the final quarter than it did pre-pandemic.

It managed to decrease its pre-tax loss in the first half from £645 million in the first half of last year to £557m this time around.