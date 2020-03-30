Easyjet’s founder and largest shareholder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou has threatened to sack one of the budget carrier’s board members every seven weeks unless the firm cancels a £4.5bn order of new aircraft from manufacturing giant Airbus.

The letter, which came just as Easyjet announced it would ground its entire fleet for the foreseeable future due to coronavirus, warning there could be “no certainty” as to when the firm would recommence flights.

Haji-Ioannou said that the order for 107 new planes from Airbus was “the main risk to the survival” of Easyjet, which has been hammered by the collapse of the global aviation market.

He added that the “liability of paying Airbus £4.5bn dwarfs today’s easyJet market capitalisation of £2.4bn”, and said the carrier should declare force majeure to get out of payment obligations.

If not, Sir Stelios, who earlier this month received a £60m dividend from the company, will call an extraordinary general meeting every seven weeks to remove non-executive directors for “dereliction of duty”.

In response, Easyjet’s board issued a statement saying that it was “removing cost and non-critical expenditure from the business at every level.

“[We are] working with suppliers to defer and reduce payments where possible including on aircraft expenditure”.

Sir Stelios’ demands, which Easyjet chairman John Barton has until Wednesday to reply to, come as the UK’s airlines seek financial help from the government to survive the crisis.

However, Haji-Ioannou contradicted calls for state aid from chief executive Johan Lundgren, saying that if the Airbus payment is cancelled Easyjet will not need state aid:

“It would be an abuse of taxpayers’ money to obtain loans to pay Airbus for an unprofitable investment in 107 aircraft. We should raise equity”, he said.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned airlines last week that financial assistance would only be forthcoming as “a last resort” after carriers had exhausted all other meanings of raising cash.

The decision was met with dismay by the airline sector at large, with industry bodies Airlines UK and the Airport Operators’ Association writing to the chancellor to lay out their demands.

Yesterday 38 MPs wrote to Sunak to add their voices to calls for industry-wide measures to be put in place to ease the pressure on the struggling sector.

Easyjet’s decision to ground its entire fleet follows that of fellow low-cost carrier Ryanair, which last week said it would do the same.

Easyjet said grounding its planes would strip out “significant cost” from the airline. It, and many other flyers, are trying to survive the coronavirus fallout on the transport sector.

It is holding ongoing discussions with lenders on accessing its liquidity, a point the board reiterated in their response to Sir Stelios.