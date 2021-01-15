Easyjet cancels all holidays until late March

Easyjet has cancelled all holidays until the end of March as a result of international travel restrictions brought about by the latest lockdown.

The airline is in the process of cancelling holidays booked up to and including March 24 and is contacting affected passengers to offer them a range of options, including future holiday credit or a refund.

England’s ongoing national lockdown includes a ban on foreign holidays, as Brits have been told to stay at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Matt Callaghan, Easyjet holidays customer director, said: “We know this news will be disappointing. But we want to give our customers as much flexibility and choice as possible so they can decide what is best for them.”

Callaghan said on average Easyjet took 12 days to refund customers, and would “continue to do the right thing.”

“We know there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine. We can’t wait to take people on well-deserved holidays just as soon as it’s possible for us to do so,” he added.

Anyone with a holiday booked after March 25 will be covered under its Protection, which allows customers to change or defer their holiday online up to 28 days before they are due to travel, without incurring any change fees.

Just this week Easyjet secured a new $1.9bn (£1.4bn) five year loan in an attempt to bolster its finances amid the pandemic.

In a statement at the time the carrier said that the loan would “significantly extend and improve easyJet’s debt maturity profile and strengthen easyJet’s balance sheet by increasing the level of available liquidity”.