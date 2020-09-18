Easyjet appoints Tui executive as new finance chief

Budget airline Easyjet has poached an executive from rival firm Tui to become its new chief financial officer.

The company has appointed Tui aviation chief executive and business improvement director Kenton Jarvis to replace outgoing finance chief Andrew Findlay.

It comes as the airline sector battles the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused a sharp drop in passenger numbers.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said Jarvis will join the firm during a “period of exceptional challenge for global aviation”.

“His depth of knowledge of the travel industry and financial skills will be key as we continue to rebuild following the pandemic,” Lundgren said.

A start date for Jarvis, who held several senior financial positions while working for Tui for nearly 20 years, has not yet been confirmed.

Before joining Tui Jarvis was finance director of Airtours Holidays, held a number of corporate finance roles at Adidas, and qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC.

Easyjet chairman John Barton said: “We are delighted to appoint Kenton as our next chief financial officer.

“He is a candidate of very high calibre bringing with him vast industry experience and highly relevant skills to the role which will prove crucial in the coming months and beyond. I would like to welcome him on behalf of the board of easyJet.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Andrew Findlay for his tremendous contribution over the past five years and continued commitment and support in helping manage the airline through the recent unprecedented challenges.”