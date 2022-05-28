EasyJet and Tui cancel flights ahead of school holidays and Jubilee Weekend

Airlines EasyJet and Tui have said they plan to cancel hundreds of flights in the coming weeks, in disruption that threatens to cause chaos over Britain’s Jubilee Weekend.

Budget airline EasyJet today said is set to cancel more than 200 flights over the next 10 days, just days after IT issues forced the firm to cancel 200 flights on Thursday alone.

The cancellations come as the Basel headquartered airline has faced a series of problems since the lifting of Covid travel restrictions, as airports and airlines have struggled to recruit enough staff to keep operations running.

The low-cost airline said it plans to cancel 24 flights each day between 28 May and 6 June as it said customers will have the option to rebook flights or get a refund.

EasyJet said: “We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.”

“Customers are being informed from today and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

German airline Tui also said it would be cancelling a “small number” of flights, as it blamed “operational and supply chain issues” for cancellations and delays.