Earthquake measuring 3.3 magnitude felt in southern England

A small earthquake hit south-east England this morning, the British Geological Survey has confirmed.

Reports suggest a 3.3 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 10km occurred in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire around 8.45am.

“We are getting reports of an earthquake in the Bedfordshire area,” the British Geological Survey wrote in a tweet. “We are currently investigating this event and will post again shortly with an update.”

Bedfordshire Police also provided an update, tweeting: “We have currently received no reports of any injuries or major structural damage.”

Numerous social media users across southeast England shared their experiences.

One person in Aston Clinton, Buckinghamshire, said: “Just felt a huge shockwave through my house and the walls shook.”

Meanwhile in Milton Keynes, one eyewitness reported that the earthquake lasted “about 2 seconds, felt like something very heavy striking the house.

“Sitting upstairs, desk shook and moved side to side, work chair moved side to side.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “Started with a bang. The whole house jumped. Very short-lived, though.”

Other reports from locals feeling the effects of the tremor came from Luton, Aylesbury and Hertfordshire.

The British Geological Survey tweeted a link to its so-called felt report questionnaire, asking for more information on the earthquake.