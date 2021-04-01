E-commerce boom sparks rush in job searches as UK vacancies hit highest level for a year

Britain’s online spending boom has sparked huge rises in e-commerce job searches, according to new data from recruitment platform Indeed Flex.

Indeed Flex found significant increases in job searches related to e-commerce between 1 February and 1 March.

Searches for picker jobs more than doubled, while searches for warehouse positions rose by up to 82 per cent.

Read more: Hiring for bankers reaches three-year high

Changing consumer habits

The soaring interest came as Britain’s online spending reached unprecedented levels.

Changing consumer behaviour has driven internet shopping to a record high of 36.3 per cent of retail spending, compared to 19.1 per cent in February 2020.

The easing of Covid restrictions has also led to rising jobseeker interest in other industries.

Shops, restaurants and pubs will reopen on 12 April, reflected in searches for bar and waitressing jobs rising 98 per cent and 60 per cent respectively in the last fortnight.

Read more: PwC to staff to head into the office two to three days a week post-Covid

Thousands of new roles each week

The change in search behaviour comes as job postings in the UK rose to their highest level since April 2020, with hiring in the hardest hit sectors ticking up ahead of lockdown easing.

Food and preparation jobs jumped 21 per cent in the three weeks to 12 March, while retail recorded a 23 per cent increase over the same period.

Jack Beaman, CEO and co-founder at Indeed Flex, said: “Covid-19 slammed the brakes on the UK jobs market and left many people wondering where to turn to next.

“As the vaccination programme continues apace and the economy slowly reopens, there is light at the end of the tunnel as thousands of new roles are becoming available every week.”

Read more: Revealed: The London boroughs where houses sell fastest