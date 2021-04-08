Dunelm to beat profit expectations as online sales more than treble

Dunelm is expecting to beat profit forecasts for the year after digital sales more than trebled during the pandemic.

The furniture and interiors retailer said this morning that profit before tax will be “modestly ahead” of the top of the range of analyst expectations.

Analysts have predicted that profit will reach between £120m and £125m.

Dunelm also said that total sales during the latest quarter hit £236.6m despite the closure of physical stores during lockdown.