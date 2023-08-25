Dune: Part Two release date pushed back again due to strikes

The Dune: Part Two release date has been pushed to next year

Fans are going to have to wait an excruciating amount of time for the Dune: Part Two sequel to finally drop.

It was scheduled for later this year but due to the writers’ strikes in Los Angeles, the release date of the follow-up film has now been pushed back to 2024.

It comes after the pandemic caused the original Dune movie to be delayed from 2020 until 2021.

The second edition will now premiere on 15th March 2024, Variety has reported. During the strikes actors are not allowed to promote new movies, which may have been why the film’s studio Warner Bros decided to delay the release date.

The second instalment will star Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. At CinemaCon in Las Vegas filmmaker Denis Villeneuve gave away more details about the Dune: Part Two follow-up.

He said: “Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations… I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new… This time, it’s full IMAX.”

The strikes are largely around actors’ pay. Actors are claiming their pay has been drastically cut since the advent of streaming, and there are fears work will dry up now that producers are claiming AI has the potential to replicate some of the work of actors on movie sets, an approach most actors stand strongly against.

Dune: Part Two comes out next year in cinemas

