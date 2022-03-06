Batman returns with a bang: Box office debut hits £97m

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Dylan Clark and Matt Reeves attend “The Batman” special screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Batman well and truly returns this weekend, with “The Batman” raking in $128.5m (£97.1m) in its box office debut.

The blockbuster has not only had the best opening weekend of 2022 so far, but it has also followed in the footsteps of Sony’s superhero hit “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, which broke records with its $260m (£197m) opening last December.

The Warner Bros production, featuring Hollywood stars Robert Pattison and Colin Farrell, has received positive reviews across the board and the release signifies the studio’s first movie in over a year that’s only been available in cinemas.

Warner Bros delayed four DC films including The Batman in October 2020, as the pandemic caused havoc for filming schedules and release dates.

The dark knight’s latest instalment, which cost Warner around $200m (£151m), was set to be released on 1 October 2021, but was pushed back to March 2022.

According to Reuters, prior to “The Batman,” the studio’s highest grossing movies since March 2020 have been “Godzilla vs. Kong” ($100 million in North America) and “Dune” ($109 million in North America).