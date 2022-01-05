No Time To Die: James Bond saves Home Entertainment with £3bn boost

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Daniel Craig attends the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

Home entertainment boomed last year as the value of home entertainment was up 13.3 per cent to £3.7bn thanks to big hitters like No Time To Die.

According to data from British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE), Daniel Craig’s final 007 instalment became biggest selling home entertainment title of 2021 in the last two weeks of the year, with sales of 1.1m units across both disc and digital formats. It also had the largest physical disc week one title since 2017 with 621,000 units sold.

Besides Bond, over 21.1m DVD or BlueRay discs were sold in the UK, demonstrating the resilience of physical market despite the challenging high-street conditions of 2021.

Rob Marsh, BASE Chairman and Senior Vice President, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment said the figures show “the consumer appetite for Film and TV remains as strong and vital as ever.”

Liz Bales, chief exec of BASE said: “Throughout this pandemic, entertainment at home was the refuge that many chose to take from an uncertain world, and it became clearer than perhaps ever before: audiences are the life-blood that fuels our industry. Serving audiences the content they love is driving a new, innovative world of Home Entertainment. Last year, faced with challenge, our industry was forced to adapt, but now, because of those changes, 2022 may be the biggest and best year for Home Entertainment ever.”

Early forecasts suggest that this boom will continue into 2022 Entertainment. Indeed, data from Gower Street also predicts that the number of blockbusters in 2022 has risen to 22, at a time where 62 per cent of the UK are actively engaging in the screen-to-screen entertainment experience, be that Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), cinema, or transactional home entertainment on DVD, Blu-ray and digital.