The Crown season 6: details emerge about Princess Diana death scene

It is one of the most talked-about TV moments of the year and The Crown season 6 hasn’t even happened yet.

Netflix’s The Crown is set to air a storyline about Princess Diana’s death later this year when the final series comes out in November.

Critics have hit out at the show for dramatising the tragedy of Diana’s death, claiming it will be sensational and distasteful.

But now The Crown’s executive producer Suzanne Mackie has spoken out about the Diana scenes, saying she believes they have been handled sensitively.

Speaking at the annual Edinburgh TV Festival she said: “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There’s a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”

Debicki had previously told Entertainment Weekly she believed the show’s production team were doing “their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity.”

The sixth series of The Crown will also feature storylines about Prince Harry going out in the infamous Nazi costume and will reportedly end with Charles and Camilla’s marriage in 2005.

Showrunners have said they will not dramatise the moment Diana dies in the car crash in the Parisian tunnel even though images have surfaced of film crews working in the tunnel where her car crashed in 1997.

Many influential figures including Sir John Major and Dame Judi Dench have criticised the show for not making it exactly clear which parts are fact and which parts are fiction. Many, including Dench, have called for the show to have a disclaimer confirming which parts have been dramatised.