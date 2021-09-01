Drivers in the dark as new greener petrol introduced

The UK has today introduced a new greener brand of petrol at forecourts across the station, but research suggests a quarter of drivers are unaware of the change.

This morning E10, a blend of petrol with 10 per cent renewable methanol, became the standard grade of petrol.

According to the Department for Transport (DfT), using the new grade could cut emissions by the same amount as taking 350,000 cars off the road.

It added that 95 per cent of cars were compatible with the new blend, which is made up of materials such as low-grade grains, sugars and waste wood.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Every journey matters as we drive forward the green industrial revolution, which is why the rollout of E10 is so important. It’ll help us cut road greenhouse gas emissions and meet our ambitious net zero targets.”

However, research from the RAC shows that 24 per cent of drivers did not know that the new petrol was being introduced.

In addition, 27 per cent of those who surveyed said they had not checked to see if the fuel is compatible with their vehicle.

The DfT said that 95 per cent of vehicles would be able to use the fuel, which will cost no more than the old unleaded standard.

For those cars which are not compatible, E5 will remain available, but at a “hefty premium”, said RAC head of policy Nicholas Lyes.

“While the vast majority of drivers of petrol cars aren’t affected, a sizeable minority will be and the only way to be sure is to use the official online checker. Those that discover their cars aren’t compatible will unfortunately need to seek out and pay for a hefty premium for E5 super unleaded fuel instead”, he said.

“The cost of doing this could quickly add up for people who need to use their cars regularly, something our research shows all too plainly. Drivers who will continue to rely on E5 will also need to make sure the filling station their visiting stocks the fuel in the first place, or risk running out of fuel and having to call on their breakdown provider.”