Driverless vehicle maker Aurrigo heads for London’s AIM

Aurrigo lists on AIM (Credit: @aurrigotech)

Driverless vehicle maker Aurrigo is set to list on the London AIM tomorrow morning.

The Coventry-based firm said it plans to raise up to £10m in its float, valuing the company at £30m.

The company is a specialist in autonomous and semiautonomous technology solutions for the aviation, ground handling and cargo industries; it has been testing its vehicles at Heathrow airport.

David Keene, co-founder and managing director, said aviation could be “a super-growth area” for the company, citing lack of staff as a main issue for airports.

Keene founded Aurrigo, formerly RDM, with his brother 30 years ago.

Operations are predominantly in the UK, but also in Singapore, the US, Canada and Australia.