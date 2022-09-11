Driverless vehicle maker Aurrigo heads for London’s AIM

By:

Aurrigo lists on AIM (Credit: @aurrigotech)

Driverless vehicle maker Aurrigo is set to list on the London AIM tomorrow morning.

The Coventry-based firm said it plans to raise up to £10m in its float, valuing the company at £30m.

The company is a specialist in autonomous and semiautonomous technology solutions for the aviation, ground handling and cargo industries; it has been testing its vehicles at Heathrow airport.

David Keene, co-founder and managing director, said aviation could be “a super-growth area” for the company, citing lack of staff as a main issue for airports.

Keene founded Aurrigo, formerly RDM, with his brother 30 years ago.

Operations are predominantly in the UK, but also in Singapore, the US, Canada and Australia.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.