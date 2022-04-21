Drinks focus: Makar Original Dry Gin is the best of Glasgow

Makar Original Dry Gin is the first commercial gin to ever be made in Glasgow. Located within spitting distance of the Braehead Shopping Centre and a stone’s throw from Ibrox Stadium, the Glasgow Distillery makes a range of single malts, a blended malt whisky, a spiced rum, and botanical vodkas. But its largest range is Makar Gin, which includes not only the Original Dry, but two aged versions of that spirit, one matured briefly in oak and the other in mulberry casks, as well as an Old Tom and a cherry variety.

The name Makar derives from the old Scots word for a poet; a maker of verse. Indeed, Makar is also the title of Scotland’s national poet laureate. In this instance the name is meant to encapsulate the craft and attention that the Glasgow Distillery’s small team pours into each and every bottle they produce.

Makar Original Dry Gin is a traditional, juniper-led, spirit. It is distilled seven times in small batches using a copper pot still, and bottled at 43% ABV. It also contains seven carefully balanced botanicals; supporting the juniper berries are lemon peel, angelica root, cassia bark, black pepper, rosemary, coriander seeds, and liquorice. Sticking with the theme, it comes in a unique seven-sided bottle.

Pleasantly resinous, with a lingering aftertaste of black jelly beans, a recommended serve is the “Makar Original G&T”; a highball with 50ml of Makar Original Dry Gin, 100ml of Fever Tree Tonic Water, served over ice, garnished with a mild green chilli pepper, sliced lengthwise. Piquant and vegetal, it’s a clever play on a classic.

• Buy a 700ml bottle of Makar Original Dry Gin for £28, directly from the Glasgow Distillery website