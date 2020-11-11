Downing St director of comms Cain resigns

Lee Cain has resigned from his Downing Street role as director of communications under Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson James Slack will replace him, according to the BBC.

Earlier today the BBC reported tensions were growing inside 10 Downing Street following reports in The Times and The Daily Mail that the Prime Minister had been in discussions about offering Cain a promotion to become his chief of staff.

The news apparently caused dismay among some MPs, some ministers, and other insiders in government, with one source telling the BBC that Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, was understood to be unhappy about it and has made that clear.

More to follow.