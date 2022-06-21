Dorries set to meet with telecom giants to talk about cost of living strategy

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has called on Britain’s biggest telcos firms to discuss the cost of living crisis.

According to reports by Mark Kleinman for Sky News, BT Group and Vodafone have been invited to discussions with Dorries.

A Whitehall source told the publication that the minister would be challenging the companies on how they planned to address inflationary pressures on customers.

Ofcom called on all broadband companies to better support low income households back in April, suggesting the use of “social tariffs” across the board.

Currently six broadband providers – BT, Community Fibre, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 – offer at least one of these specially discounted deals.

A Department for Culture, Media and Sport spokesperson told Sky News: “We are looking at bringing together the UK’s telecoms leaders to explore how the industry can work together with the government to further support consumers through the global rise in the cost of living.”