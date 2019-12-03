Donald Trump suggests China trade deal could come after US election

US President Donald Trump has said it may be “better” to wait until after the 2020 presidential election to strike a trade deal with China, raising the prospect of almost a year’s more uncertainty for the global economy.

Speaking in London ahead of a Nato security summit, Trump said: “In some ways I think it’s better to wait until after the election with China. In some ways I want to wait until after the election for a China deal.”

He said China “want to make a deal now”, adding only that he would “see if it’s right”.

Markets reacted badly to the idea of trade tensions dragging on. The FTSE 100 was trading 1.1 per cent lower by 10.15am, with a rising pound contributing to the drop.

France’s CAC 40 was down 0.5 per cent while the German Dax index retreated from earlier gains.

Trump’s comments follow his decision yesterday to slap tariffs on metal imports from Brazil and Argentina, opening up a new front in his global trade war.

The move – announced on Twitter – sent stock markets tumbling, with the pan-European Eurostoxx 600 suffering its biggest fall in two months yesterday.

Overnight, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.2 per cent, and Shanghai’s STI fell 0.5 per cent. China’s Shanghai composite index rose 0.3 per cent, however.

At today’s press conference the President insisted that the US economy was strong enough to hold off on signing a so-called phase one trade deal.

“We’re doing very well with China right now,” he said. “China’s had the worst year by far in 57 years.”

He added: “In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal, but they want to make a deal now and we’ll see if it’s right, it’s got to be right.”