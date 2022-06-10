Donald Trump said Mike Pence ‘deserves’ to be hanged as rioters stormed the capitol

Former US president Donald Trump purportedly told advisors that he agreed with those storming the US Capitol in their calls to “hang Mike Pence”.

The 45th president of the United States purportedly told a room full of staff that “Mike Pence deserves it,” whilst his supporters rioted at the heart of Washington D.C, Liz Cheney, the Republican vice-chair of the January 6 committee, has said.

Cheney said the committee will hear from more than half a dozen White House staff at a public hearing investigating the events that led to thousands of Donald Trump supporters storing the Capitol on January 6 2021.

On hearing his supporters’ chants, Donald Trump is purported to have said: “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.”

The former US president is accused of staging an “attempted coup” last January, by summoning a “violent mob,” made up far-right groups including the Proud Boys, in a bid to overthrow the government and “halt the transfer of power” to the Biden administration.