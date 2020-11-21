Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the outgoing US president, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump Jr was diagnosed at the start of the week and has been quarantining in his hunting cabin since the results, according to his spokesman.

“He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines,” the spokesman said.

The 42-year-old is the latest member of the president’s family to catch the virus, which has now killed more than 250,000 people in the US.

Trump, his wife Melania and their son Barron all contracted the illness last month, and have since recovered.

Trump Jr’s partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, tested positive for Covid-19 in July, though he appears not to have contracted it at the time.

Yesterday Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he had been diagnosed with the virus.

It marks a fresh wave of infections across the White House after the president spent three days in a military hospital following his diagnosis.

Despite this, Trump and many of his close circle have been criticised for downplaying the Covid-19 death toll in the US.

By contrast, president-elect Joe Biden has pledged to prioritise the country’s response to the pandemic when he takes office in January.