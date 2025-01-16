Domino’s Pizza gobbles up sales in Central Europe

DP Poland is the owner of Domino’s Pizza in Poland and Croatia.

Increased hunger for pizza across Poland and Croatia helped sales jump at the owner of Domino’s in both European countries, according to new figures.

DP Poland, which runs Domino’s Pizza stores and restaurants across Poland and Croatia, has racked up system sales of £55.4m for 2024 after being able to attract new customers.

In Poland, total system sales saw a 15.9 per cent rise year on year, and a 17.9 per cent increase on a like for like basis.

The average weekly order count also grew by 13.2 per cent to 827 in the 12 months.

In Croatia, sales jumped by 40.2 per cent year on year and six per cent on a like for like basis. Average weekly orders remained stable at more than 1,200.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, DP Poland said: “Pressures on energy, rent and utilities costs eased in H2 2024 and inflation in Poland has declined to 3.9 per cent by year-end.

“Revised pricing strategies have been introduced to the market in Q4 2024, keeping the company’s positioning unchanged versus competition and have proven effective in sustaining customer satisfaction while supporting profitability.

‘Another year of outstanding growth’

DP Poland’s chief executive, Nils Gornall, said: “2024 has been another year of outstanding growth for DP Poland, reflecting our continued focus on execution and operational excellence.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and a high comparative base from a record 2023, we sustained strong sales growth while accelerating the rollout of new stores and expanding our franchising efforts.

“In Poland, our operations achieved a third consecutive year of double-digit like-for-like (LFL) system sales growth, rising by 17.9 per cent, driven by rising order volumes and new customer acquisition.

“We have sharpened our pricing strategy, enhanced customer value and achieved record-breaking levels in both sales and orders in the fourth quarter, positioning us well for sustained performance in 2025.

“2024 saw the group achieve consistent pre-IFRS16 EBITDA profitability in Poland for the first time, reflecting our disciplined cost management and focus on profitability.

“With an expanded and optimised store network, the initiation of a franchising model, and a debt-free balance sheet, we are confident in our ability to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”