Dom Cummings accuses Johnson of ‘lying’ to Commons over Downing Street party

A Number 10 spokesperson stringently denied earlier today that Boris Johnson was warned about the 20 May Downing Street party.

Boris Johnson “lied to parliament” when he said he thought a boozy May 2020 party at Downing Street was a work event, according to former top Number 10 aide Dominic Cummings.

Cummings claimed on Twitter tonight that Johnson was warned the lockdown-busting party should not go ahead, but that he ignored the advice.

Read more Boris Johnson admits Number 10 broke lockdown rules with May 2020 party

Writing on his Substack blog, Cummings said: “Not only me, but other eyewitnesses who discussed this at the time, would swear under oath this is what happened.”

The claim, which has also been made by several other journalists, if true contradicts Johnson’s assurances to the House of Commons that “I believed implicitly this was a work event”.

Knowingly misleading the House of Commons as a minister or Prime Minister is considered a grave offence and usually leads to resignation.

A Number 10 spokesperson stringently denied earlier today that Johnson was warned about the 20 May Downing Street party.

“We made it clear over the weekend that it is untrue to say that the Prime Minister was told or warned ahead of [the event] ,” they said.