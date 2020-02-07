Does Philip Hammond deserve a peerage?

Ben Kelly, a commentator for Reaction, says YES.

Philip Hammond became a mighty irritant to Tory Brexiteers during his time as chancellor, so it is unsurprising that many of them are irked by Boris Johnson nominating him for a peerage. It’s true that he passionately opposed Brexit and was something of an Eeyore in Number 11, but how long must we fight the Brexit war? It’s over, Leavers won, now let’s move on.

I am no Hammond fan, but “fiscal Phil” has been a public servant since 1997, and was a secretary of state for transport, defence and foreign and commonwealth affairs before becoming chancellor of the Exchequer. He has dutifully served his country and his party. Unlike certain others who quit the party last year, he didn’t oppose the Conservative candidates appointed to succeed him.

The Lords is full of members supportive to the current Prime Minister, so Boris has little to fear from adding a europhile. He is right to extend an olive branch in what should be perceived as a show of strength from the victor.

Matt Walsh, chief executive of Media Intelligence Partners, says NO.

Why does the Conservative party insist on rewarding betrayal and failure?

Philip Hammond was a disastrous chancellor, a constant thorn in the side of the Tory party and the Prime Minister, and at every turn tried to undermine Brexit. It was almost miraculous that he managed to remain in the Treasury for as long as he did.

Yet for some obscure reason, he has been nominated by Boris Johnson for a peerage.

One thing that the Conservatives should have learned over the Brexit parliamentary deadlock saga is that they need people in parliament who will support them on key votes.

Stuffing the House of Lords full of people who fundamentally disagree with what the Prime Minister wants to achieve, and who have a long history of obstruction and disloyalty, is a strange approach. Who else will they reward? Gina Miller? Anna Soubry? The Stop Brexit Guy from Parliament Square?

Elevating Hammond to the Lords suggests that they haven’t learned anything.

Main image credit: Getty