Dixons Carphone narrows losses as turnaround stings retailer

Dixons Carphone narrowed losses in its latest half-year performance but a turnaround strategy took its toll on profits, the mobile phone seller revealed today.

Read more: Dixons Carphone suffers investor backlash over pay



The figures

Dixons Carphone pared its loss before tax back to £86m, from a deep loss of £440m this time last year.

Overall UK & Ireland electricals revenue dropped one per cent.

But mobile revenue in the UK and Ireland sank 18 per cent, hurt by a 10 per cent drop in like-for-likes.



But Dixons did slim down losses per share to 6p, a much better performance than the 39.7p hit investors took a year ago.



However, net debt rose from £274m at this point in 2018 to £290m, excluding lease liabilities it must recognise under new accounting standards.



The retailer said it will pay an interim dividend of 2.25p per share at a total cost of £26m.

Read more: Reviewers slam Google-free Huawei phone for lack of apps

Why it’s interesting



Dixons Carphone’s share price rose 4.1 per cent in early trading to 137.4p as investors welcomed the retailer’s move to cut losses.



John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said shareholders were prepared for the ballooning losses, with the promise of a break-even date in 2022.



“From today’s results, the process appears to be underway, with mobile dragging the rest of the business down; but there are positives to be taken in online growth, customer satisfaction levels, and cost savings,” he said.



“There is undoubtedly a tough period ahead for Dixons Carphone, and an increasingly difficult retail environment will be of little help – but, it seems that the company will be a survivor where others may not.



“Provided management can execute its plan, a significant change at the mobile division coupled with stability and modest growth at Dixons Carphone’s other businesses could offer encouragement in time.”

Investors remained positive despite a two per cent drop in like-for-like electricals revenue across the second quarter, and a one per cent decline in the first half.



Retail Economics analyst Richard Lim said declines outside of its mobile business were to blame on “challenging market conditions” and waning consumer appetite for electricals amid a general downturn in consumer spending.



He said putting a fresh focus on digital will be crucial to Dixons Carphone’s success.



“Leveraging the valuable store network and seamlessly integrated it with their online and services proposition will be a key differentiating factor in their strategy to return to growth,” Lim added. “But the strategy is one thing, the clock is ticking for it to be effectively executed.”

Read more: High street sales plunge a week before Black Friday



What Dixons Carphone said

Chief executive Alex Baldock said: