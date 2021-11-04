Imagine enjoying the sky full of stars while sitting on your sofa. This dream can become a reality thanks to Sega Toys and its series of home planetariums.

Flux is the most powerful and most advanced model available to date and takes an incredibly popular planetarium design to refine it even further. Crafted in a satin black finish and the indicated edges of a lunar crater surrounding the lens, this powerful star projector is designed to be your first-choice home planetarium. With brilliant glass lenses and our brightest LED, everything looks vibrant and sharp while the disc silently rotates to make a relaxing atmosphere.

Simply plug Flux into the wall via its USB cable and you can quite literally watch the world go by.



Find out more at www.segatoys.space