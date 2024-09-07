Disability inclusion should not end with the Paralympic closing ceremony

The Paralympic Games helps break down barriers but the work shouldn’t stop there

British Paralympic champion swimmer Susie Rodgers argues the Games must drive global disability inclusion by shifting perceptions and breaking down the many barriers to equal participation.

Every four years, the Paralympic Games offer a short but significant two-week window of increased disability awareness.

As we cheer on athletes and celebrate their achievements, we must also recognise the Games as a critical moment to instigate action towards ensuring full accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities and those who use some form of assistive technology.

This year’s Paris Paralympic Games sees more than 4,000 Paralympians compete in 549 medal events. It is expected to be the most accessible and most watched Paralympics yet.

With this increased visibility must come not only greater awareness of the barriers people with disabilities around the world face – but a consensus that this cannot remain the status quo.

British Paralympian and Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson made headlines last week after sharing her shocking experience while travelling to the Paralympic Games and her story highlights how there is work to be done even in so-called developed countries.

We need more action – from policymakers and the private sector, among others. It is a great failure that so many people still face barriers such as a lack of accessible facilities in public spaces and trouble accessing transport, negative perceptions and marginalisation and – for millions of people around the world – trouble accessing wheelchairs, prosthetics and other forms of assistive technology (assistive products and their related systems and services) to live independent lives.

It is true that accessibility has come a considerable way in many developed nations, and while not perfect, I count myself fortunate to live in the UK.

Working internationally, I’ve witnessed first-hand obstacles to inclusion which are far worse than in the UK and which prevent not just sports participation but, more importantly, children with disabilities from going to school and adults with disabilities from accessing job opportunities.

That’s why I support impactful initiatives like the Unlock the Everyday campaign, which is backed by the UN and WHO and raises awareness of the need for increased access to assistive technology around the world – particularly in low-income countries where only 10 per cent of people have access to the assistive technology they need.

As someone who has worn prosthetic limbs and orthotics my whole life, I can’t imagine my life without them.

Paralympic host cities have invested significant amounts to improve accessibility in public spaces and on public transport. As impactful as these local efforts can be, we need systemic change on a global scale to create a truly level playing field in sports and beyond.

This is an issue that stretches far beyond the world of elite athletes and the Paralympics. We need to see policies and investment in place to ensure all people with disabilities and assistive technology users can live independent, barrier-free lives and unlock their potential.

The positive action prompted by the Paralympic Games every four years must not end at the closing ceremony. The legacy of the Games should be a catalyst for decision-makers and policymakers to break down all barriers for people with disabilities all over the world.

Susie Rodgers MBE is a British former Paralympic champion swimmer and international technical adviser on disability inclusion.