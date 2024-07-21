Diriyah: An Innovative Smart City Reshaping The World Of Work

Alfie Gibbs, Chief Business Development Officer at Diriyah Company, tells Inside Saudi why Diriyah will be a destination like no other for businesse

Diriyah is one of a number of extraordinary giga-projects funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Alfie Gibbs, Chief Business Development Officer at Diriyah Company, tells Inside Saudi why Diriyah will be a destination like no other for businesses seeking to thrive.

Could you start by telling us about your role as Chief Business Development Officer at Diriyah Company and what your day-to-day responsibilities entail?

As the Chief Business Development Officer at Diriyah Company, my role is dynamic and multifaceted, primarily focused on overseeing Diriyah’s retail leasing, commercial office leasing, and residential sales portfolio. On a day-to-day basis, I oversee the overarching strategy of all revenue-generating functions for Diriyah, ensuring synergies and collaboration to unlock cross-commercialisation opportunities.

My responsibilities include building relationships with key brands and stakeholders for retail and helping to lease the impressive 1.6 million square metres of gross floor area of commercial office space across the development. Additionally, I am involved in promoting residential sales, including The Ritz-Carlton, Corinthia and Baccarat as well as promoting new homes in different areas around the project. I work closely with our Marketing team to effectively communicate Diriyah’s commercial opportunities, ensuring we highlight the unique benefits and advantages for potential tenants and homeowners alike.



Diriyah has been described as a city within a city and will be split into different areas. What are the key locations for office and retail, and how do they differ? Also, how is Diriyah linked to Riyadh, enabling commuters and shoppers to get to these locations?

Diriyah is a remarkable project, blending history with modernity. Key locations for office and retail include Zallal, Diriyah Square, Samhan and the Northern District. Each pedestrianised area offers a distinct atmosphere and unique benefits. For instance, Diriyah Square is set to be a bustling retail hub with over 400 global retail and lifestyle brands as well as F&B concepts, with all of our premium office spaces featuring flexible floorplans, designed with Najdi architectural influences. These areas differ in their offerings but collectively contribute to a vibrant commercial ecosystem.

Connectivity is a major advantage for Diriyah. It will be strategically linked to Riyadh through a comprehensive transportation network, including metro lines, bus routes, and highways. This ensures seamless access for commuters, shoppers, and tourists alike. Additionally, ample underground parking and modern infrastructure facilitate easy movement within Diriyah, enhancing its appeal as a commercial destination.

Can you talk about the main incentives for companies looking to either lease office space or set up a retail outlet within Diriyah? What support and advantages can they expect?

For businesses and retail, Diriyah offers a prestigious address richly steeped in cultural heritage, ideal for enhancing a company’s brand image. It has state-of-the-art infrastructure and flexible office spaces designed for diverse uses, with retail businesses benefiting from a target of more than 50 million annual visits. Diriyah Square will be the largest shopping precinct, and home to 400 outlets, plus 100 restaurants and cafes, surrounded by 300 years of history, making it a destination like no other.

Diriyah offers unparalleled experiences such as the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the 20,000 seat Diriyah Arena, the Kingdom’s premier dining destination – Bujairi Terrace, a Greg Norman-designed golf course, and more than 40 global luxury hotel brands. This presents exceptional opportunities for hosting corporate events and entertaining clients. Employees enjoy a high quality of life with access to green spaces, gourmet dining, top-tier educational facilities, and health and wellness centres.

Diriyah supports businesses with favourable tax incentives, regulatory frameworks and various support schemes including training workshops and business development programs. This comprehensive support system aims to foster growth and innovation, making Diriyah an attractive destination for businesses looking to thrive.

Diriyah has a strong focus on sustainability. How can offices and retail benefit and also contribute to this?

Sustainability is at the core of Diriyah’s development. Offices and retail spaces benefit from buildings constructed with locally sourced materials and designed to optimise energy efficiency. Throughout Diriyah, there are numerous LEED-certified eco-friendly buildings that meet the global standards for environmental sustainability. Diriyah has also enrolled in Saudi Arabia’s own sustainability certification programme, MOSTADAM, which is directly linked with achieving the Vision 2030 objective of improving quality of life for all Saudis. The development will feature traffic-free zones and extensive green spaces, contributing to a healthier and more pleasant environment for employees and visitors. And all of this will have a comprehensive and extensive smart-city foundation underlayed to ensure that the overall quality of life provided is second to none.



As construction begins to take shape, what are some of the key milestones we can expect in the development of Diriyah’s retail and office spaces?

Diriyah is progressing rapidly, with several key milestones already achieved and more on the horizon. Bujairi Terrace launched alongside the reopening of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif in December 2022. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel, is the first of Diriyah’s hospitality offerings is set to open to guests later this year. In 2023, groundbreaking ceremonies were held for The Ritz-Carlton Diriyah, Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Address Diriyah, Six Senses Hotel, Aman Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, and Capella Diriyah, setting the stage for an unmatched hospitality offering across the development project.

We recently began leasing office space for Diriyah Square and the Northern District, with businesses already seeing the benefits of a culturally significant location. Further milestones will be announced as we move towards our 2030 completion goal.