Digital Minister calls on pension and insurance firms to back British tech

Chris Philp has called for institutional investors to invest in growth-focused UK tech firms

Digital minister Chris Philp has today called for UK institutional investors to step up and back homegrown tech firms, as government mulls a number of changes to regulation which could unlock a wave of investment from insurance and pension funds.

Speaking at the EmTech Global conference in London this morning, Philp said that the UK’s booming tech sector presented a major growth opportunity but institutional investors in the UK were currently missing out.

“I see an opportunity for UK financial institutions, particularly pension funds, to allocate more capital to pre-IPO, UK Tech, where there are massive growth opportunities,” he said.

“Look at a firm like Darktrace, they’ve gone to huge valuation increases, pre IPO, and those value increases have been captured by non UK investors.”

Ministers have been consulting on changes to rules this year which could free up pension funds to back growth tech firms via venture capital and private equity, but pension cash has typically been locked out of such investments due to the higher money management fees charged.

Calls for changes to the regulation were reignited this month when Canadian pension scheme the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan led a funding round into UK fintech Lendable.

Spoke this morning to the ⁦@InvAssoc⁩ conference on emerging technology. I stressed that there is a huge opportunity for UK institutions (eg pension funds) to invest a lot more in pre-IPO tech as their US cousins do. This is a missed returns opportunity we must embrace pic.twitter.com/k93jPt09Lk — Chris Philp (@CPhilpOfficial) March 28, 2022

Philp said that planned changes to EU-era Solvency II regulation, which requires insurance firms to hold huge amounts of cash on their books, could also be used to free up institutional investment.

Changes to the rules were announced by City Minister John Glen earlier this month, and Philp said that scrapping the regulation would allow firms to invest in tech “both pre and post IPO”.

Insurance experts have queried the impact of Solvency II reform in freeing up investment into growth opportunities like tech until now, saying that even after changes come into effect investment is likely to be limited to areas like infrastructure.

“The Solvency II reforms are still quite vague about where they will go, a lot of the discourse is focused around infrastructure and energy investment,” said Hugo Laing, partner at Eversheds Sutherland specialising in the insurance sector.

“I could see the potential trajectory to encourage funding would be making the capital treatment better for those kind of investments.”