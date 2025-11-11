Digital Force Technologies Selects Echodyne Radar for Seraphim Counter-UAS Family of Systems

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is pleased to announce that its radars have been selected by Digital Force Technologies (DFT) as the primary radars across its Seraphim C-UAS family of systems. DFT combines extensive defense expertise and cutting-edge technology to deliver unparalleled solutions that meet the evolving needs of the warfighter from concept to battlefield application. The Seraphim C-UAS is a modular, expandable family of autonomous solutions for detection, assessment, tracking, deterrence and defeat of UAS threats.

The end customer solutions range from expeditionary systems to fixed-site, in-garrison protection and maintain an agile, rapid-deployment approach. DFT was selected as part of the TERAPIN project to deliver an ultra-endurance autonomous mobile sensor/effector platform with robust edge processing for the expeditionary warfighter operating in austere, remote locations. Echodyne’s portfolio of market-leading radars, including EchoShield® and EchoGuard®, are now integrated components, adding high fidelity detection, classification, and precision tracking data across the Seraphim C-UAS family of systems.

TERAPIN is part of a United States Marine Corps program to provide persistent, all-domain sensing and surveillance support, tactical early warning, multi-domain intrusion-detection, and forward edge processing/computing of an AI/ML-based computer vision capability. These capabilities are being deployed by the Fleet Marine Force (FMF), at the Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR), down to any sized Marine element, to support the Naval Expeditionary Force (NEF) in the conduct of Sea Denial and Sea Control operations, and to enable force protection for Expeditionary Advanced Bases (EABs), forward fixed sites, and installations.

“Echodyne shares Digital Force Technologies’ commitment to delivering adaptable solutions that advance mission success and enhance warfighter safety, awareness, and capabilities,” said Justin MacLaurin, CEO of Digital Force Technologies. “The demand for autonomous systems that accurately sense their environment, identify threats, and inform and protect the warfighter is evolving quickly, and Seraphim C-UAS is proving that cutting-edge, autonomous solutions are available today.”

Echodyne’s patented MESA architecture creates ultra-low SWaP, high performance radar systems that deliver extraordinarily accurate situational awareness data. A solid-state, zero sustainment architecture makes MESA radars ideal for missions in water, coastal, land, and air domains and complements rapid adaptability to fixed, portable, temporary, or on-the-move (OTM) requirements.

“Echodyne is thrilled to be acknowledged by Digital Force Technologies as having the ideal radars for their Seraphim C-UAS solutions,” said Eben Frankenberg, CEO of Echodyne. “Counter-UAS is critical to every force and mission, and this selection demonstrates again that cutting-edge Defense solutions are turning to Echodyne radar for market-leading accuracy, precision, and reliability.”

About Echodyne

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced radar solutions for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company’s proprietary metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture is a rare breakthrough in advanced radar engineering. Echodyne’s innovative MESA technology uses standard materials and manufacturing processes to shatter unit cost barriers for high-performance radar. The result is a solid-state, low-SWaP, exportable, commercial radar with advanced software capabilities that delivers superior performance, unparalleled data integrity, and exceptional situational awareness. Privately held, the company is backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. For more information, please visit: Echodyne.com.

About Digital Force Technologies

Digital Force Technologies designs, develops, and manufactures a host of proprietary force protection and tactical surveillance products and solutions primarily for the special operations community. These products and solutions are equipped with A.I.-enabled edge processors and advanced cameras and sensors providing innovative and comprehensive situational awareness, surveillance, and security solutions for the end-user. DFT’s products are deployed globally in a myriad of manned, unmanned, and autonomous platforms. DFT was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Learn more at www.digitalforcetech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251111414512/en/

Contact

David Claxton, echodyne@wiseup.pr

Company Logo