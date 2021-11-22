Digital board game downloads rise by 144 per cent following pandemic explosion

Digital board game group Marmalade Game Studio, and makers of Monolopy and Cluedo games, estimated that downloads have increased 144 per cent over the past 18 months.

The UK’s leading digital board game publisher, which recently secured a £22.5m investment from private equity firm LDC, saw downloads rise 147 per cent in the first UK lockdown between March and May in 2020 from the previous three months.

During the second UK lockdown between November and December 2020 downloads rose again by 155 per cent and over Christmas when family gatherings were restricted sales rose by 38 per cent over the 2019 festive season.

When the UK entered its third lockdown from January 2021 to May downloads climbed again by 678 per cent over the same period before the pandemic.

As a result, revenues have more than doubled in the last three years and its range of games have expanded from 3 to 10 titles.

Cristina Mereuta, co chief executive at Marmalade, said: “The digital board games market was already growing strongly before the COVID-19 pandemic driven by rising smartphone ownership and the quality and breadth of games available.”

“The pandemic has accelerated growth and highlighted the benefits of online digital board gaming for people keeping people and families connected and supporting mental health during lockdown. We expect the growth boost seen during the pandemic to continue as more families and individuals download and play games.”

Online gaming surged in popularity during lockdowns with the global online video market growing in value to $155.89 billion last year, with nearly one in four gamers in the UK spending more time gaming online.