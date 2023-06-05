Diageo chief Sir Ivan Menezes has emergency surgery before retirement as first female CEO takes charge

Sir Ivan Menezes

Spirits giant Diageo has announced the appointment of its first female chief executive following the retirement of long-term boss Sir Ivan Menezes, who’s now in hospital.

The appointment of Debra Crew as interim chief executive was announced this morning, while its existing chief undergoes emergency surgery. He will formally retire at the end of the month.

Crew was due to take over as boss of the firm from July 1, when Sir Ivan Menezes will be retiring after a decade in the top job.

Sir Ivan is currently in hospital receiving treatment for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer, but his recovery was setback due to complications over the weekend, Diageo said.

“Our thoughts are with our much-loved colleague, Ivan, and his family,” the company said in a statement.

Menezes joined the firm from the merger of Guinness and Grand Metropolitan in 1997, as he rose up through the company’s ranks, eventually taking on the CEO role in 2012.

Crew’s appointment means she will be one of the few FTSE 100 women chief executives, with there currently reportedly only being around ten women CEOs.

Upon the announcement of his retirement in March, the company said during his tenure Diageo “made great strides” to be one of the “best performing most trusted and respected” drinks firms in the world, and has grown “significantly”, now selling 200 brands in 180 countries.

Press Association