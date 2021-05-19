Deutsche Bank lures Barclays veteran Daniel Ross to head UK investment banking coverage

Deutsche Bank has recruited senior Barclays banker Daniel Ross to head its investment banking coverage in the UK and Ireland.

Ross is currently Barclays’ vice chairman for UK investment banking and its global head for media banking.

Read more: Senior Credit Suisse bankers flee to Barclays, Goldman and Citi after Archegos disaster

He has been based in Canary Wharf for more than 12 years, but will move to the City next month to help Deutsche Bank to boost its advisory business.

It’s the latest move in the German financial giant’s efforts to expand its advisory and consultancy services in the lucrative UK investment space.

Ross, a solicitor, joined Barclays in April 2009. Before that, he was a director at Morgan Stanley and Citibank and an investment manager at Schroders.

Read more: Brexit transfers: Barclays, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley move senior City dealmakers to the EU