Derwent London upgrades rental guidance after ‘strong’ leasing performance

Derwent Soho Place

An acceleration in rental growth and a more stable investment environment has helped office giant Derwent London upgrade its rental guidance.

In its half-year results this morning, the FTSE 250 office specialist said its income grew but valuations continued their decline.

Derwent, which owns flagship spaces across London including the White Chapel Building and Shoreditch’s White Collar Factory, saw its year-on-year gross rental income rise 1.5 per cent across the six months to June 30, up from £105.9m to £107.5m.

Demand was particularly strong for high quality, well-located offices, it said.

The rising rent volumes helped earnings per share to rise 6.5 per cent to 52.7p, which was aided by the firm’s putting pen to paper on £8.8m of new rent.

This left its open-market lettings 10 per cent above December’s estimated recovery value (ERV); its strongest since 2016.

The healthy rental market meant led the office specialist, shares in which are down 22.64 per cent after the double body blow of the pandemic and remote working followed by the post-pandemic interest rate rises, to raise rental guidance to “three to six per cent”.

The guidance hike represents the second successive quarter where the company has raised its guidance.

But the overall value of Derwent’s portfolio continued to tumble. Having dropped over 10 per cent in its full year results, valuations fell by a further 1.7 per cent between January at June.

Derwent has, however, called the bottom of the falling valuation cycle, saying the “outlook as continued to improve”, with the prospect of further rate cuts meaning yields on London offices will become increasingly attractive.

Paul Williams, chief executive of Derwent London, said: “The pace of rental growth accelerated in H1 for the best offices in the right locations whilst investment yields have recently stabilised, helping drive greater confidence across the sector…

“London is a world-class city with broad appeal to both international and domestic businesses. Our design-led and amenity-rich best in class offices are in demand, supported by London’s high quality transport network.

“Supply of space that meets occupier needs is relatively low. Our predominantly West End portfolio is well-placed to benefit, in particular our on-site projects in Marylebone and Fitzrovia.”

