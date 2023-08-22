Derry Girls creator announces new comedy series set in Belfast

The creator of the hit comedy series Derry Girls, set in Derry, Northern Ireland, has announced her plans for another comedy series.

How To Get To Heaven From Belfast will be set in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, and will be about four women in their late 30s. It will feature one successful but self-destructive writer, one stressed out mother of three children, and one carer of an elderly parent still living in their teenage bedroom, reports Variety.

Show material reads: “When the women each receive an email informing them of the death of Greta, an old classmate they were once very close with, there’s clearly some unspoken, unfinished business. The friends decide to attend Greta’s wake and discover all may not be quite as it seems. They soon find themselves embroiled in a dark and twisted mystery. It’s absolutely terrifying. But it’s also… utterly thrilling.”

The comedy series written by Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has been commissioned by Channel 4 and is categorised as a comedy-drama. The show will be executive produced by Caroline Leddy and Liz Lewin who both worked on Derry Girls.

McGee said, as per Variety: “I feel so incredibly lucky to be making another show for the phenomenal Channel 4 and to be doing it with Hat Trick Productions again and the creative team behind Derry Girls, the mighty Liz Lewin and Caroline Leddy, is just a dream,. I’ve wanted to make a comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland for SUCH a long time. I cannot wait to share these flawed funny women with everyone.”

Derry Girls has been the recipient of three BAFTA awards, including for Best Comedy Writer. The British teen sitcom premiered in 2018 over three series and detailed the lives of five teenagers growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1990s.