Deliveroo expands Majestic Wine partnership during lockdown

Deliveroo has expanded its partnership with Majestic Wine, adding an extra 50 stores to the app during the coronavirus lockdown.

The platform will now provide deliveries from a total of 80 Majestic Wine stores across the UK, and has expanded the range of wine and spirits available to buy, to cater for a surge in demand for booze deliveries during lockdown.

Six new sites across London, including Covent Garden, Vauxhall and Fulham, have also been added to the list, with delivery times from 30 minutes.

Brits are drinking more at home during the coronavirus lockdown as all pubs and bars were ordered to close in March.

There has also been an uptick in demand for at-home deliveries as people practice social distancing.

Deliveroo vice president of new business Ajay Lakhwani said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during COVID-19.

Majestic Wine’s chief commercial officer Robert Cook added: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of COVID-19.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible.

Which Majestic Wine stores are offering delivery?

