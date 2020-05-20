Wednesday 20 May 2020 4:50 pm

Deliveroo expands Majestic Wine partnership during lockdown

Deliveroo has expanded its partnership with Majestic Wine, adding an extra 50 stores to the app during the coronavirus lockdown.

The platform will now provide deliveries from a total of 80 Majestic Wine stores across the UK, and has expanded the range of wine and spirits available to buy, to cater for a surge in demand for booze deliveries during lockdown.

Read more: Fortnum’s picks six wines to get you through lockdown

Six new sites across London, including Covent Garden, Vauxhall and Fulham, have also been added to the list, with delivery times from 30 minutes.

Brits are drinking more at home during the coronavirus lockdown as all pubs and bars were ordered to close in March. 

There has also been an uptick in demand for at-home deliveries as people practice social distancing. 

Deliveroo vice president of new business Ajay Lakhwani said: “We are delighted to announce this major expansion with Majestic Wine, the UK’s leading specialist in wine, and play our role in making sure households have access to everything they need and want during COVID-19.

Read more: Cru Wine getting the balance right with astute and nimble investments

Majestic Wine’s chief commercial officer Robert Cook added: “Wine is something which continues to provide joy and discovery within your own walls, even in the face of COVID-19.

“We are always looking for new ways to help our customers keep making those discoveries whilst in lockdown and beyond, as safely and interactively as possible. 

Which Majestic Wine stores are offering delivery?

Majestic Cardiff Bay
Majestic Southampton
Majestic Covent Garden
Majestic Sheffield
Majestic Aylesbury
Majestic Hale
Majestic Sale
Majestic Horsham
Majestic Derby
Majestic Fulham
Majestic Ealing
Majestic Bristol
Majestic Reading
Majestic Colchester
Majestic Nottingham
Majestic Kingston
Majestic Poole
Majestic Weybridge
Majestic Woking
Majestic Milton Keynes
Majestic Brentford Lock
Majestic Chester
Majestic Leamington
Majestic Esher
Majestic Northampton
Majestic Belgravia
Majestic Tunbridge Wells
Majestic Exeter
Majestic Leicester
Majestic Cheam
Majestic Wine Basingstoke
Majestic Chelmsford
Majestic Cheltenham
Majestic Salisbury
Majestic Birmingham
Majestic Dundee
Majestic Vauxhall
Majestic Harrogate
Majestic Canterbury
Majestic Crawley
Majestic Glasgow
Majestic Worcester
Majestic Mere Green
Majestic Perth
Majestic Lincoln
Majestic Loughton
Majestic Wilmslow
Majestic St Albans
Majestic Finchley
Majestic Ipswich

The existing Majestic Wine stores: 

Majestic St John’s Wood
Majestic Guildford
Majestic Brighton
Majestic Islington
Majestic Clapham
Majestic Chiswick
Majestic Putney
Majestic Bath
Majestic Muswell Hill
Majestic Wimbledon
Majestic Docklands
Majestic Chislehurst
Majestic Shepherds Bush
Majestic Richmond
Majestic Oxford
Majestic Epsom
Majestic Dulwich
Majestic Sevenoaks
Majestic Battersea Queenstown Rd
Majestic Mayfair
Majestic Windsor
Majestic York
Majestic Wanstead
Majestic Ruislip
Majestic Notting Hill Gate
Majestic Marylebone
Majestic Leith Walk
Majestic Cambridge
Majestic Edinburgh
Majestic Norwich
Majestic Leeds
Majestic Twickenham
Share:
Tags: