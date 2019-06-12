Wednesday 12 June 2019 8:45 am
DEBATE: Should shut down Deliveroo’s delivery-only kitchens?
Share
Are local councils right to shut down delivery-only kitchens operated by Deliveroo? One such “dark kitchen” is under investigation in Swiss Cottage.
We appreciate Deliveroo’s desire to innovate while keeping costs down, but it must be frustrating and potentially dangerous living in a location where scooters congregate, speed by, and cause noise disturbance.
This must be particularly disruptive in the evenings for residents with young children or those who need to get up early for work. We recommend that people think hard before buying in such a location.
Read more: Amazon takes a bite out of Deliveroo
This next stage of delivery is the future, yet councils across the UK are hampering progress with red tape.
Share