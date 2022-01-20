Deliveroo celebrates 70 per cent jump in transactions with average orders per customer climbing to 3.4 per month

A Deliveroo driver collects a food order in the City of London (Photo by Mark Trowbridge/Getty Images)

Deliveroo saw sales jump last year as customers continued to increase the number of orders they placed on the platform despite lockdown easing.

The company said that gross transaction value – its favourite measure – rose 70% around the world, at the top end of what it had told shareholders to expect.

In the UK, growth was only slightly stronger, up 71%, despite the company expanding so it can now deliver to 77% of the UK population, compared to 53% a year earlier.

Customers ordered 3.4 times from the app on average each month, compared to 3.2 times per month during the height of 2020 lockdown in the spring and summer.