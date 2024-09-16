Deliciously Ella acquired by Swiss firm as it looks to expand

Deliciously Ella founders Ella Mills and Matthew Mills, who is chief executive of the brand, will remain with the company “as they lead the next stage of growth”, Hero said.

Healthy snack company Deliciously Ella has been acquired by the Swiss firm Hero Group for an undisclosed sum.

The couple said: “We are both incredibly excited to partner with the Hero Group. What started as a small recipe website and a cookbook has become something bigger than either of us could have imagined.

“We have had numerous approaches to sell or partner with other food companies over the years, but only this one felt right. As a family-owned business, with a long-term view that aligns with our thinking, Hero Group are the right fit for us.

“Hero has brands all over the world and a proven track record in helping brands reach a much greater scale. This is a transformational moment in bringing our natural, plant-based ranges to more people, both in the UK and abroad.”

Ella Mills is the daughter of Camilla Sainsbury, of the supermarket family, and Shaun Woodward, the former Tory MP for Witney, who was replaced by David Cameron.

Mills started Deliciously Ella as a blog in 2012 after suffering from a ‘life-changing’ rare illness called postural tachycardia syndrome, which she overcame by adopting a plant-based, sugar-free diet.

The acquisition does not include the Plants brand or business, which will continue to be owned by Ella and Matthew Mills.

“Deliciously Ella is a perfect fit for us, and we are particularly happy to have them on board,” Rob Versloot, chief executive of Hero Group said.