Del do well to kick classy Catalina out of the mixer

Billy Lee is looking for his third winner of this year’s Royal Ascot aboard Catalina Delcarpo.

TOMORROW afternoon’s Ribblesdale Stakes (3.40pm) might not be a vintage renewal on paper, but that doesn’t stop there being betting opportunities on offer, especially with the World Pool in operation.

CATALINA DELCARPIO looks the best of this year’s bunch, and I can see why she’s toward the top of the market.

Paddy Twomey’s filly only began racing in April but massively caught the eye that day with a sparkling performance at Leopardstown.

The daughter of Lope De Vega cruised into the mile-and-a-quarter contest and sprinted clear of her rivals in extremely taking fashion.

Twomey had eyes on bigger things after that performance, and three weeks later stepped her into Group Three company at Navan, where she was an admirable second.

While the form is respectable, with the winner having gone on to run fourth in the Oaks, I’d say Twomey’s filly got bogged down in the slow ground that day and will relish the rapid conditions here.

Her draw won’t be an issue, and I could see her putting on a show in the summer sun tomorrow, so I’ll be playing her in the World Pool Win market, available on-course through Tote betting terminals and via Tote.co.uk.

Of the rest, ECSTATIC is probably better than she’s shown so far.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly is beautifully bred, by Japanese sire sensation Lord Kanaloa and out of the top-class Magic Wand.

Despite having only one victory to her name, she has run creditably on many occasions behind some smart types and crucially is totally unexposed over this mile-and-a-half trip.

The master of Ballydoyle is well known for getting his fillies to improve out of all recognition, and this runner’s pedigree suggests she could be able to blossom over this distance.

She rates as a nice play in the World Pool Win and Place markets, and I’ll also throw her into a Quinella (pick the first two home) with Catalina Delcarpio.

Shortly after the Royal Procession has wheeled its way down the home straight, CHARLES DARWIN looks like the natural selection in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes.

He’s a very sharp son of this race’s 2013 winner No Nay Never, and he’s been very impressive on his last two starts.

Read more Sounds Of The Summer

A win over six furlongs is another good box to tick when lining up for a ferociously run straight five at Ascot, so he has to be on the shortlist despite being a short price.

In a bid to dig out some value with World Pool, let’s throw FIRST LEGION and SANDAL’S SONG into a Quinella.

Sandal’s Song hails from the States and is one-from-one, notably winning the same race en route to Royal Ascot that the 2023 Queen Mary winner, Crimson Advocate, took in at Gulfstream.

He could be anything at this stage and American-trained horses have a good record in these two-year-old contests.

Filling the frame as another likely contender is the Richard Hannon-trained FIRST LEGION.

He was a well-fancied runner-up of the Listed National Stakes at Sandown, which often works out to be a hot race, and was caught in a bit of a pocket that day before running on late.

Like Charles Darwin, he’s also a winner over six furlongs, so Ascot’s stiff five should hold no fears and he could be seen flying home at the finish.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Charles Darwin, First Legion, Sandal’s Song

(Quinella) 2.30pm Royal Ascot

Catalina Delcarpio (Win) 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Ecstatic (Win and Place) 3.40pm Royal Ascot

Catalina Delcarpio, Ecstatic

(Quinella) 3.40pm Royal Ascot